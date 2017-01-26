Indian Gourmet Week in Buddha-Bar Budapest

Kicking off Buddha-Bar’s annual food festival season, they bring India a little closer to Budapest, with the help of a special guest chef! Accepting the executive chef, Osama Kutaini’s invitation, Chef Ashish Purty, executive chef of Buddha-Bar Marrakeshh will present you the exciting flavours of India, and spice up your week with his traditional menu!

Buddha-Bar Budapest is one of the most distinguished places of the Hungarian capital, and it always has another amazing surprise prepared for you! Check out their mouthwatering Indian menu and don’t miss out on the special week of these extraordinary bites!