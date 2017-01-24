Be Brave but Be No Stupid – Video

235 Productions recently published the most beautiful video of the season: Be Brave is a one minute clip of frozen Balaton, to raise awareness.

Although it looks like a movie trailer from the Antarctic, this video was shot on Lake Balaton a week ago. The director, Péter Juhász worked with cameramen Levente Tóth and Edit Blauman, and protagonist Miklós Szentváry-Lukács.

“A lot of foolhardy people die yearly because they want to conquer beautiful places to satisfy their adventurousness.

We would like to draw your attention to the factors of danger.

Be cautious! No adventure is worth the risk to be your last one!

Be brave but

Be no stupid!” -says the caption.