6 Reasons We Hate to Love Madonna

Madonna never fails to entertain the world, not only with music, but with scandals too. Inspired by her controversial speech at Washington D.C.’s Women’s March, we look back at her most outrageous moments through the years.

2017 Madonna vs. Trump

The popstar decided on uttering her opinion, that involved multiple crosswords, and that she had “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House” at the Washington D.C.’s Women’s March. She later explained the statement on Instagram, commenting “I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context. My speech began with ‘I want to start a revolution of love’.”

2016 Madonna vs. sexual harassment

While touring with her album, Rebel Heart, Madonna invited a 17-year-old-fan, Josephine Georgiou on stage, and accidentally exposed her breast. “Oh sorry, sexual harassment” – she added quickly. “You can do the same to me”. Madonna felt so guilty, she gave the girl free tickets to her second show. Anyway, Josephine referred to the incident as “the best moment of her life”.

2015 Madonna vs. history

Promoting her new album, Rebel Heart on social media, she posted some pictures that portray civic rights icons, such as Nelson Mandel and Marthin Luther King, with black wire wrapped around their faces. The pictures got quickly denounced, however she defended the them as celebration of historic rebels.

2008 Madonna vs. her brother

Christopher Ciccone published a juicy tell-all about his relationship with his sister, Madonna, where he described her as a vindictive, controlling, self obsessed diva. After that, the siblings didn’t have any contact until 2012, when they reportedly started e-mailing.

2004 Madonna vs. her accent

When Madonna married Guy Ritchie, a British film director, she switched her home and her accent too. The Michigan-born singers strange British accent resulted multiple tabloids making fun of her, especially since after their divorce it became Americanized once again.

1998 Madonna vs Pepsi

When Madonna became a Pepsi spokeswoman in 1998, she shot a commercial video with the release of her new single, Like a Player. Even the company was unaware of the fact that the clip would involve stigmata, cross-burning and a black actor playing Jesus. Madonna surprised Pepsi, so Pepsi surprised her too, and dropped the sponsorship of her upcoming tour. “When I think of controversy, I never really think people are going to be half as shocked as they are at what I do. I really couldn’t believe how out of control the whole Pepsi thing got.” she later commented.

Source: The Telegraph