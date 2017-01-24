Youth and Talent: Robin Ticciati Visits Budapest

A perfectionist, full of energy and romance: without a doubt, Robin Ticciati impressed his Hungarian audience when he visited the country a few years ago. His motto really makes sense once you get to witness the deep dedication and undying passion that makes him such a distinguished figure. The charismatic conductor speaks so dearly about classical music that he could even convince a disco lover to start listening to Berlioz! “Conducting is real magic” – as he often says and he truly lives up to his vocation.

As one of the most acclaimed conductors of his generation, Ticciati is the youngest to have led the orchestra of the prestigious La Scala. The 33 year-old prodigy returns to the Hungarian capital to conduct the renowned Budapest Festival Orchestra for three breathtaking concerts in Müpa Budapest on 24, 25 and 27 February. What’s more, the special Midnight Music concert – taking place in Várkert Bazár for the very first time – will also be conducted by him on 27 February.

Robin Ticciati’s indeed fascinating personality makes his rehearsals filled with laughter and high spirits. He says that “conducting is like telling a tale: you get to take your audience to another world”. Born in London, inheriting some Mediterranean temperament through his Italian descent, his favourite pieces are mostly from the repertoire of French and German composers. In the concert hall of Müpa Budapest, he will conduct the marvellous works of Richard Wagner, Richard Strauss and Anton Bruckner.

Strauss’ Horn Concerto promises lots of excitement, especially because it will be performed by the world-famous Radovan Vlatković, who is considered to be one of the greatest horn players of our time. Bruckner’s Symphony No. 6 is a rarely played – and the master’s probably most venturesome – piece. After it was completed in 1881, even the Vienna Philharmonic refused to play the whole symphony, but the Budapest Orchestra decided to take the plunge and perform the composition that requires truly virtuosic techniques!

Dates: 24, 25 and 27 February in Müpa Budapest

Visit the website of the Budapest Festival Orchestra here.