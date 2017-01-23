National Day of Mourning Declared for Tragic Bus Crash Victims

A bus, carrying students, teachers and parents back from a ski trip in France, crashed near Verona, Italy. Today was declared as a national day of mourning, having numerous vigils not only in Budapest, but across the whole country. Our hearts and prayers go out to the friends, family and loved ones of the victims.

The accident happened Friday night, killing 16 and injuring more than twenty. Students of a Budapest high school were travelling home from a ski trip along with their teachers and parents. From 7 PM today, there will be a commemoration at downtown Akvárium Klub, too.