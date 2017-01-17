Happily Ever After

Marriage is something most people would like to do once in their lifetime. The wedding day is considered to be one of the most important happening in a couple’s history that marks the end of an era and a start of a completely new one – next to your vowed spouse. Here are some record breaking marriages that either ended well or badly – but they were surely extreme!

The Longest Engagement

Couples get married approximately one year after their engagement – but Octavio Guillan and Adriana Mart¡nez waited for quite a while until they decided to go down the aisle. They got married in 1969 at the age of 82 after 67 years of engagement.

The Shortest Hollywood Marriage

If the bride regrets getting married before the ceremony’s even finished – that’s quite a bad sign! When famous actor Rudolph Valentino stood next to actress Jean Acker at the altar, the wife-to-be already began to have second thoughts. After the wedding, she simply locked her just-married husband out of their honeymoon suite – poor Valentino was knocking for 20 minutes, then gave up trying. Acker later said that the cause for the divorce was that they didn’t consummate their marriage – well, it’s quite difficult to do so when you lock your hubby out!

Most-Married

Glynn Wolfe was a Baptist minister and besides living a quite ordinary life, he held the record for the most monogamous marriages – he wed for 29 times during his 89 years on Earth. The irony is that this man’s last wife was Linda Essex who happens to hold the female version of the same record with her 23 marriages – what a couple! Though the bride rushed back to her hometown only a week after the wedding, only Glynn’s death did them part officially.

Longest marriage

For quite a while Herbert and Zelmyra Fisher held the record of being married for the longest time. At the age of 104 and 101 the couple has been united for 85 years. 5 kids, 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchild and one great-great grandchild – what a life they must have had! The record now belongs to an Indian duo: Karam & Katari Chand have been together for 87 years in an traditionally arranged, but still very happy marriage.