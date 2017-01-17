Famous Hungarian Proverbs

Every nation has their own choice of words when it comes to wise sayings. When trying to translate these prudent lines, we usually have to face the fact that one language cannot be completely interpreted into another. Here are some common Hungarian proverbs that could come in handy – as funny as they may sound!

Ki mint vet, úgy arat.

English: The way you sow is the way you reap.

Meaning: You will get what you deserve.

Ahány ház, annyi szokás.

English: There are as many customs as houses.

Meaning: Everyone has his/her own habits.

Sok lúd disznót győz.

English: Lots of geese can conquer pigs.

Meaning: Power in numbers.

Nem látja a fától az erdőt.

English: Can’t see the forest from the trees.

Meaning: He/she misses the point.

Nem mind arany, ami fénylik.

English: Not all that glitters is gold.

Meaning: An attractive appearance may cover or hide a much less favourable content.

Nincsen rózsa tövis nélkül.

English: There is no rose without thorns.

Meaning: nothing is perfect.

Nem esik messze az alma a fájától.

English: The apple falls close to its tree.

Meaning: children often follow the example of their parents in their behaviour.