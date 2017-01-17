Alternative Sightseeing

In recent years Budapest has entered the forefront of the world’s best touristic destinations enticing millions of visitors per year. The lavish party life of Budapest, the incredible historical relics and the unique cultural scene attract the modern days’ tourists and travelers.

Besides the old fashioned sightseeing many thematic tours are available – everyone can find a special guided tour that meets their interest. On the occasion of the International Tourist Guide Day we collected a couple of tours which require professional help.

District discovery

Have you heard about the infamous district VIII? Do you know how luxurious the life of Palotanegyed was in the last century? Do you want to learn more about the past and present of Jewish culture? Guided tours are available to take you around the main spots and the unknown corners whether you are interested in the communist era or the Turkish baths of Budapest.

Ruin pub tours

One of the latest hungarikum is the ruin pub idea which is enjoyed by university students, English stag groups and many others. Not just the good-old Szimpla and Instant but numerous other ruin pubs crave to entertain their visitors from every edge of the world. Warning! The tour may include a little bit of alcohol drinking!

Architecture

The cityscape of Budapest was formed by a lot of divergent influences like French Baroque and Soviet Realism, but Art Nouveau buildings of Lipótváros may be the most attractive buildings of the city. You can not only feed your eyes during the tour but you can also learn about the history behind the marvellous facades. Professional architects also organize walking tours around abandoned buildings, famous factories of Hungary and many more.

Culinary Scene

Hungarian gastro scene developed tenfold in recent years – several restaurants and cafés offer world-class service but the street food is also worth a tour. Try the authentic Hungarian goodies like lángos, kürtőskalács or kolbász with the help of a professional guide who knows the best bakeries, confectioneries and fast food stands.