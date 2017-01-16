Super Bowl in a Time Capsule

Dóra Mező

For the 51st time, the greatest two teams of the season will come face to face in the hope of raising the precious Vince Lombardi Trophy in the end of the game. And what did the first Super Bowl look like?

Super Bowl LI will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, having the eyes of millions fixed on the television screen around the globe on 5 February. As football fans are getting more and more excited, let’s see some pictures of the first Super Bowl that was played on 15 January in 1967.

The Kansas City Chiefs wait to take the field against the Packers prior to the start of Super Bowl I, Los Angeles, 1967.
Kansas City’s Fletcher Smith, with the Green Bay Packers massed behind him, prior to the start of Super Bowl I, Los Angeles, 1967.
Green Bay’s Jerry Kramer Ñ a tremendous offensive lineman who, incredibly (and shamefully), was never inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Ñ in Super Bowl I, 1967.
Super Bowl I, 1967.
Green Bay’s Elijah Pitts eludes Kansas City defenders, Super Bowl I, 1967.
Green Bay QB and game MVP Bart Starr, Super Bowl I, 1967.
Super Bowl I, 1967.

