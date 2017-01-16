“I have a dream…” – Remembering Martin Luther King

One of the most significant characters of the 20th century was born on 15 January. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is annually observed on the third Monday of the same month, marking the birthday of the Baptist minister and leader of the Civil Right Movement.

“And so even though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream. It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream. I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.” – said Martin Luther King Jr. in 1963, when he delivered his famous speech during the the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on 28 August. His words became legendary statements of the forthcoming freedom that he spent his whole life working to achieve.

Visit the TIME’s sight, where you can see a collection of Rare Photos of Martin Luther King Jr. at Home, capturing the intimate moments of the King family.