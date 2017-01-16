“Hungary is so beautiful!” – The Words of Ambassador Colleen Bell Warmed Our Hearts

After two years of devoted work, Ambassador Colleen Bell is saying goodbye to Hungary with a truly touching tribute to the country.

Shared on her Facebook page, the video showcases many fond memories of the ambassador’s stay in Hungary, perfectly capturing her kind spirit and deep dedication.

President Barack Obama appointed Colleen Bell to serve as the United States’ Ambassador to Hungary in December 2014. We were lucky enough to meet her at the Election Night Party, where she was just as friendly and graceful as she is in this video.