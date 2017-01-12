Sziget: The Artists’ Favourite Festival of the Continent

Sziget festival was once again nominated for the prestigious European Festival Award. Competing in several categories, it managed to gain the title of Artists’ Favourite Festival of 2016!

With the newest achievement, Sziget has been awarded in every category of the distinguished accolade. This time, besides professionals and festivalgoers, artists also voted for the ever so popular Island of Freedom.

Dan Panaitescu, another significant face of the Sziget fame, who tragically passed away last summer was also honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, making this year’s ceremony even more memorable for the Hungarian team.