Alternative Sightseeing

In recent years Budapest has entered the forefront of the world’s best touristic destinations enticing millions of visitors per year. The lavish party life of Budapest, the incredible historical relics and the unique cultural scene attract the modern days’ tourists and travelers. Besides the old fashioned sightseeing many alternative options are available – everyone can find a special guided tour that meets their interest. We collected a couple of tours which require professional help.

There are plenty of exciting ways to discover the city besides the traditional sightseeing means. You will find the perfect tour no matter what interests you. Do you want to learn about Budapest’s street art and graffiti scene? Would you like to visit local artist’s studios, galleries, cafes and bars? Alternative Budapest can show you all the hidden spots of the city if you want to see the hipster face of Budapest.

If you fancy a private tailor-made Budapest Heritage tour including the Danube bank panorama, the Buda Castle District, Andrássy Avenue and the Heroes’ Square you can trust in Teamvision. Or you can try their refreshing Wellness or Beauty Tour enjoying yourself in the best spas of Budapest. On their Design Workshops tour you can meet the country’s only perfumer, Zsolt Zólyomi, you can make your own chocolate bonbons or you can visit a footwear manufactory.

Could you think of a more memorable way to meet the Hungarian culture than a candle-lit dinner on a boat surrounded by the most marvelous sights of Budapest? Imagine yourself floating on the Danube, sipping an award-winning Hungarian wine while you admire the sparkling lights of the Parliament. Look for dinner cruises on boats such as Legenda and Delfin.

Are you into architecture? The cityscape of Budapest was formed by a lot of divergent influences like French Baroque and Socialist Realism, but the Art Nouveau buildings of Lipótváros might just be the most attractive buildings of the city. Join the tour of Get Your Guide or Underguide for the unique experience.

If you’re looking for a safe option, City Tour can take all around the city just in couple hours on an air-conditioned comfy bus while you don’t have to worry about the hills and the weather. If you prefer soaking up the culture by walking, guided walking tours available for free every day!