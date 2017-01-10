Guest Performers at Bethlen Tér Theatre

Between 20 and 22 January, Bethlen Tér Theatre welcomes the Theatre Company of Arad within the confines of a unique festival organized annually to bring a cross-border assemblage closer to the local audiences. The program includes a radical stand-up tragedy, a surreal and a rococo musical!

This year, the Theatre Company of Arad will perform in the 7th district of the Hungarian capital. An exciting exhibition also awaits culture lovers during the time of the festival, showcasing the wonderful photos and posters of the guest artists. The company’s short movies will also be presented before the plays.

20 January, Friday: Sex, drugs, gods & rock ’n’ roll (radical stand-up tragedy)

21 January, Saturday: Fairy (surreal musical with live music)

22 January, Sunday: Ham-Minuet (rococo musical)