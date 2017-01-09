La La Land Hit the Hight Note: The Biggest Wins of the Golden Globes This Year

The season for movie geeks has already started: there is less than 50 days till the 89th Academy Award gala! But before we’d get there, let’s see the first round of the race: Here are the winners of the 74th Golden Globes!

There is something sacred about the way the most celebrated people on the planet go on stage and become human. For a few brief minutes, all the actors, directors and recognized members of the movie industry stand moved, teary and ordinary as they stand in front of an applauding crowd. And even though they achieved a lot, the first thing that comes to mind to each and every one of them is to thank their loved ones for their unlimited support. The make up disappears, the lines wear off and the world pays attention to these well-known faces as mothers, fathers, wives, husbands and children are being thanked.

La La Land definitely ruled the Golden Globes and broke the record for most wins by a film, turning all its 7 nominations into shiny statuettes.

The biggest surprises of the night included Casey Affleck winning Best Actor (Drama) category – overthrowing Denzel Washington and Andrew Garfield – as well as Moonlight triumphing as the best drama of the year.

A truly touching speech was delivered by the ever so talented – also awarded – Viola Davis who had the honor to present Meryl Streep with the prestigious Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Best film supporting actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best actor in a TV series (drama)

Rami Malek, Mr Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Reese, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best actress in a TV series (musical/comedy)

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best TV series (comedy)

WINNER: Atlanta

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Best actress in a miniseries or TV movie

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

WINNER: Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best miniseries or TV movie

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

WINNER: American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV film

Sterling K Brown, American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson

WINNER: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr Robot

John Travolta, American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson

Best film score

Moonlight

WINNER: La La Land

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Best original song

Can’t Stop the Feeling, Trolls

WINNER: City of Stars, La La Land

Faith, Sing

Gold, Gold

How Far I’ll Go, Moana

Best supporting actress in a motion picture (drama)

WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV film

WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best actor (comedy/musical)

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

WINNER: Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best screenplay

WINNER: La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Hell or High Water

Best animated film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

WINNER: Zootopia

Best foreign language film

Divines

WINNER: Elle

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

Best actor in miniseries or TV movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

John Turturro, The Night Of

WINNER: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Courtney B Vance, American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson

Best actress in a TV series (drama)

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best TV series (drama)

WINNER: The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best film director

WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best actor in a TV series (musical/comedy)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

WINNER: Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best actress in a film (comedy/musical)

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best film (comedy/musical)

20th Century Women

Deadpool

WINNER: La La Land

Florence Foster Jenkins

Sing Street

Best actor (drama)

WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best actress (drama)

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

WINNER: Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best film drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

WINNER: Moonlight