La La Land Hit the Hight Note: The Biggest Wins of the Golden Globes This Year

The season for movie geeks has already started: there is less than 50 days till the 89th Academy Award gala! But before we’d get there, let’s see the first round of the race: Here are the winners of the 74th Golden Globes!

There is something sacred about the way the most celebrated people on the planet go on stage and become human. For a few brief minutes, all the actors, directors and recognized members of the movie industry stand moved, teary and ordinary as they stand in front of an applauding crowd. And even though they achieved a lot, the first thing that comes to mind to each and every one of them is to thank their loved ones for their unlimited support. The make up disappears, the lines wear off and the world pays attention to these well-known faces as mothers, fathers, wives, husbands and children are being thanked.

La La Land definitely ruled the Golden Globes and broke the record for most wins by a film, turning all its 7 nominations into shiny statuettes.

The biggest surprises of the night included Casey Affleck winning Best Actor (Drama) category – overthrowing Denzel Washington and Andrew Garfield – as well as Moonlight triumphing as the best drama of the year.

A truly touching speech was delivered by the ever so talented – also awarded – Viola Davis who had the honor to present Meryl Streep with the prestigious Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Best film supporting actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best actor in a TV series (drama)

Rami Malek, Mr Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Reese, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best actress in a TV series (musical/comedy)

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best TV series (comedy)

WINNER: Atlanta
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep

Best actress in a miniseries or TV movie

Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
WINNER: Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best miniseries or TV movie

American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
WINNER: American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV film

Sterling K Brown, American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson
WINNER: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr Robot
John Travolta, American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson

Best film score

Moonlight
WINNER: La La Land
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures

Best original song

Can’t Stop the Feeling, Trolls
WINNER: City of Stars, La La Land
Faith, Sing
Gold, Gold
How Far I’ll Go, Moana

Best supporting actress in a motion picture (drama)

WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV film

WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best actor (comedy/musical)

Colin Farrell, The Lobster
WINNER: Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best screenplay

WINNER: La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Hell or High Water

Best animated film

Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
WINNER: Zootopia

Best foreign language film

Divines
WINNER: Elle
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann

Best actor in miniseries or TV movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
John Turturro, The Night Of
WINNER: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Courtney B Vance, American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson

Best actress in a TV series (drama)

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best TV series (drama)

WINNER: The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld

Best film director

WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best actor in a TV series (musical/comedy)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
WINNER: Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best actress in a film (comedy/musical)

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best film (comedy/musical)

20th Century Women
Deadpool
WINNER: La La Land
Florence Foster Jenkins
Sing Street

Best actor (drama)

WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences

Best actress (drama)

Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
WINNER: Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best film drama

Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
WINNER: Moonlight

