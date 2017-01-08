Read Back: Books We Fell in Love With in 2016

Thanks to contemporary literature, we can get our hands on some great books capturing the stories of fictitious or real life characters each year. Here are 5 books we loved the most in 2016!

Swing Time by Zadie Smith

A childhood friendship filled with discoveries: rhythm, time, black music and what makes people feel free – Zadie Smith’s fifth novel was highly praised by many, making it one of the most acclaimed novels of 2016.

Sweetbitter by Stephanie Danler

A young girl leaves her hometown to make a life in the city that never sleeps: the bestseller takes us through a thrilling journey of real life education as Tess tries to find her feet in New York.

In the Darkroom by Susan Faludi

The Pulitzer prize-winning author received an e-mail from her father with huge news: he had undergone gender-reassignment surgery in Thailand and became a woman. The book explores the impacts of the change on the father-daughter relationship.

Evicted by Matthew Desmond

The latest book of American sociologist Matthew Desmond follows the life of eight families living in harsh circumstances in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The biggest question of the writer is “what if the problem of poverty is that it’s profitable to other people?”

Imagine Me Gone by Adam Haslett

Mental illness is a real issue of our time as many people struggle with various forms of inner demons. The book of Adam Haslett follows a man’s path, who inherited depression and anxiety from his father.