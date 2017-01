Even though we have no complaints about 2016 – at least not in connection with movies – we have certainly looking forward to see the newest productions of Hollywood and Looper has it all showcased in a 19-minute-long video!

The clip features 30 blockbusters we’re already excited about. The list includes pictures like Logan, Beauty and the Beast, Ghost in the Shell, Wonder Woman, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Bladerunner, and Justice League.

Via Design Taxi