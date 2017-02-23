Megvannak a Brit Awards nyertesei

Tegnap adták át Londonban a rangos európai zenei elismeréseket, a Brit Awards díjait. Bármennyire is meglepő, a Brit Awards bebizonyította, hogy van még olyan zenei gála, ahol nem Adele vagy Beyoncé zsebeli be az összes díjat (hanem csak egyet-egyet).

Az idei Brit Awardson a nyertesek kihirdetése mellett természetesen sok sztár is fellépett, és a tavaly elhunyt David Bowie-ról is megemlékeztek. A legnagyobb durranás Katy Perry produkciója volt, aki legújabb számát, a Chained to the Rhythm-öt adta elő.

Bár klassz kis előadást nyomott, nem szárnyalhatja felül Madonna pár évvel ezelőtti fellépését, amikor az énekesnő szó szerint dobott egy hátast a színpadon, és nem kevés idejébe telt, míg feltápászkodott a földről.

De Bruno Mars is odatette magát az idei gálán:

Legjobb brit férfi előadó:

Craig David

David Bowie

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

Legjobb brit női előadó:

Anohni

Ellie Goulding

Emeli Sandé

Lianne La Havas

Nao

Legjobb brit banda:

The 1975 – WINNER

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

Legjobb brit művészi előadás:

Anne-Marie

Blossoms

Rag’n’Bone Man

Skepta

Stormzy

Globális sikerdíj:

Adele

A brit ikon-díj nyertese:

Robbie Williams

Legjobb kislemez:

Alan Walker – Faded

Calum Scott – Dancing On My Own

Calvin Harris ft Rihanna – This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye

Coldplay – Hymn For the Weekend

James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car

Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex

Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson – Girls Like

Zayn – Pillowtalk

Mastercard Brit Album:

The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep for You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It

David Bowie – Blackstar

Kano – Made in the Manor

Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate

Skepta – Konnichiwa

Nemzetközi férfi előadó:

Bon Iver

Bruno Mars

Drake

Leonard Cohen

The Weeknd

Nemzetközi női előadó:

Beyoncé

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

Nemzetközi banda:

A Tribe Called Quest

Drake & Future

Kings of Leon

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Twenty One Pilots

Legjobb brit video:

Adele – Send My Love (To Your New Lover)

Calvin Harris ft Rihanna – This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye

Coldplay – Hymn for the Weekend

James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

Jonas Blue ft Dakota – Fast Car

Little Mix ft Sean Paul – Hair

One Direction – History

Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson – Girls Like

Zayn – Pillowtalk