Megvannak a Brit Awards nyertesei

Tegnap adták át Londonban a rangos európai zenei elismeréseket, a Brit Awards díjait. Bármennyire is meglepő, a Brit Awards bebizonyította, hogy van még olyan zenei gála, ahol nem Adele vagy Beyoncé zsebeli be az összes díjat (hanem csak egyet-egyet).
Az idei Brit Awardson a nyertesek kihirdetése mellett természetesen sok sztár is fellépett, és a tavaly elhunyt David Bowie-ról is megemlékeztek. A legnagyobb durranás Katy Perry produkciója volt, aki legújabb számát, a Chained to the Rhythm-öt adta elő.
Bár klassz kis előadást nyomott, nem szárnyalhatja felül Madonna pár évvel ezelőtti fellépését, amikor az énekesnő szó szerint dobott egy hátast a színpadon, és nem kevés idejébe telt, míg feltápászkodott a földről.
De Bruno Mars is odatette magát az idei gálán:
Na, de ami most a lényeg, lássuk a tegnap díjazottak listáját!
Legjobb brit férfi előadó:
Craig David
David Bowie
Kano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta
Legjobb brit női előadó:
Anohni
Ellie Goulding
Emeli Sandé
Lianne La Havas
Nao
Legjobb brit banda:
The 1975 – WINNER
Bastille
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead
Legjobb brit művészi előadás:
Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag’n’Bone Man
Skepta
Stormzy
Globális sikerdíj:
Adele
A brit ikon-díj nyertese:
Robbie Williams
Legjobb kislemez:
Alan Walker – Faded
Calum Scott – Dancing On My Own
Calvin Harris ft Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye
Coldplay – Hymn For the Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex
Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk
Mastercard Brit Album:
The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep for You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It
David Bowie – Blackstar
Kano – Made in the Manor
Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate
Skepta – Konnichiwa
Nemzetközi férfi előadó:
Bon Iver
Bruno Mars
Drake
Leonard Cohen
The Weeknd
Nemzetközi női előadó:
Beyoncé
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange
Nemzetközi banda:
A Tribe Called Quest
Drake & Future
Kings of Leon
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Twenty One Pilots
Legjobb brit video:
Adele – Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
Calvin Harris ft Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye
Coldplay – Hymn for the Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
Jonas Blue ft Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix ft Sean Paul – Hair
One Direction – History
Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk