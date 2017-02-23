Megvannak a Brit Awards nyertesei

Tegdes Péter

Tegnap adták át Londonban a rangos európai zenei elismeréseket, a Brit Awards díjait. Bármennyire is meglepő, a Brit Awards bebizonyította, hogy van még olyan zenei gála, ahol nem Adele vagy Beyoncé zsebeli be az összes díjat (hanem csak egyet-egyet).

Az idei Brit Awardson a nyertesek kihirdetése mellett természetesen sok sztár is fellépett, és a tavaly elhunyt David Bowie-ról is megemlékeztek. A legnagyobb durranás Katy Perry produkciója volt, aki legújabb számát, a Chained to the Rhythm-öt  adta elő.

Bár klassz kis előadást nyomott, nem szárnyalhatja felül Madonna pár évvel ezelőtti fellépését, amikor az énekesnő szó szerint dobott egy hátast a színpadon, és nem kevés idejébe telt, míg feltápászkodott a földről.

De Bruno Mars is odatette magát az idei gálán:

Na, de ami most a lényeg, lássuk a tegnap díjazottak listáját!

Legjobb brit férfi előadó:

Craig David
David Bowie
Kano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta

Legjobb brit női előadó:

Anohni
Ellie Goulding
Emeli Sandé
Lianne La Havas
Nao

Legjobb brit banda:

The 1975 – WINNER
Bastille
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead

Legjobb brit művészi előadás:

Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag’n’Bone Man
Skepta
Stormzy

Globális sikerdíj:

Adele 

A brit ikon-díj nyertese:

Robbie Williams

Legjobb kislemez:

Alan Walker – Faded
Calum Scott – Dancing On My Own
Calvin Harris ft Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye
Coldplay – Hymn For the Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex 
Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk

Mastercard Brit Album:

The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep for You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It
David Bowie – Blackstar
Kano – Made in the Manor
Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate
Skepta – Konnichiwa

Nemzetközi férfi előadó:

Bon Iver
Bruno Mars
Drake
Leonard Cohen
The Weeknd

Nemzetközi női előadó:

Beyoncé 
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange

Nemzetközi banda:

A Tribe Called Quest
Drake & Future
Kings of Leon
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Twenty One Pilots

Legjobb brit video:

Adele – Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
Calvin Harris ft Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye
Coldplay – Hymn for the Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
Jonas Blue ft Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix ft Sean Paul – Hair
One Direction – History
Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk

 